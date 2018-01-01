Welcome to Dumaguete

A university town and provincial capital, bustling and relatively urbane, thanks in part to a large and thriving expat community, Dumaguete is also a convenient base for exploring all that southern Negros has to offer. The small city centre is as cramped, noisy and chaotic as any another city in the Philippines, but Dumaguete's harbour-front promenade, lined with upmarket bars, restaurants and food stalls, and blessed with peaceful sea views, is an undeniable draw. After becoming familiar with the city – one only needs a couple of days – it becomes a comfortable place to return after short stints diving, hiking or swimming nearby.