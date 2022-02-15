Some of the most renowned rock formations are 2km to 3km from Biri town. Head to the northeast edge of the island, where two boardwalks take you halfway…
Samar
The word most often associated with Samar is 'rugged'. It has a heavily forested, virtually impenetrable interior, around which runs a beautiful coastline of turquoise bays, secret surf breaks, towering cliffs and sandy beaches. Not surprisingly, Samar tends to draw a more adventurous tourist – the spelunker; the canyoner; the diehard surfer looking for an undiscovered break. Transport connections are quite good between the main towns, but to really explore Samar, a motorbike and lack of time pressure are ideal. The main language of Samar is Waray-Waray.
Parts of northern Samar have long been a refuge for small groups of the New People's Army (NPA). The conflict has died down in recent years, and any action tends to occur in the remote hinterlands and does not affect tourists.
Explore Samar
Rock Formations
Some of the most renowned rock formations are 2km to 3km from Biri town. Head to the northeast edge of the island, where two boardwalks take you halfway…
ABCD Beach
The best surfing on Calicoan Island is at ABCD Beach, named after the four reef breaks along this coast, and also after 'Advance Base Construction Depot',…
Capul
The forested island of Capul, west of Dalupiri, has a delightfully easygoing pace of life. It was a galleon staging post during Spanish days – the name…
Seven Islands
This remote cluster of islands lies east of Capul. Previously virgin territory, a new beach resort has started to put them on the map. Sila Island is…
Weather Station
During WWII, the US military transformed the area into a launching pad for attacks on Japan, and it was once the largest PT (patrol boat) base in the…
Divinubo Island
Just offshore from Borongan, pretty little Divinubo is ringed by white-sand beaches and has a few secret surf breaks. There's a lighthouse built by the…
Doña Paz Memorial
In Pieta Park (also called Doña Paz Memorial Park) this memorial is for the victims of the 1987 Doña Paz ferry disaster; most of the 4300 or so victims…
St Bartholomew the Apostle Church
There's been a church on this site since 1616. Today's structure, dating from the mid-19th century, replaced two earlier buildings which were destroyed by…
