Tukuran Falls is a series of gentle cascades and turquoise-toned swimming holes accessed from the village of Calsapa, about 45 minutes south of Puerto Galera. They are refreshing and photogenic, but go early in the morning or late in the day to avoid the tour vans that frequent the place, thanks to a newly sealed access road to the trailhead. A guide (P300) is mandatory for the 30-minute walk from the trailhead.

The walk involves several river crossings, so wear appropriate footwear. If you don't want to walk you can ride in a carabao-pulled cart (P450). This is a worthwhile community tourism project but the locals can be overly aggressive in courting your pesos; one guide is plenty for a group of four (although you may be encouraged to take one guide per person).

The turn-off to the falls is clearly signposted on the National Hwy about 1km south of San Teodoro proper; from the highway it's about a 10-minute drive to the parking area near the trailhead.