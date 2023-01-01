Mangyan Heritage Center

This friendly research center and library is a treasure trove of books, archival photos and old news clippings about Mangyan culture. Its souvenir shop sells baskets, wild honey, Mangyan mouth harps (P20), Mangyan woven shirts and bags, and greeting cards in Mangyan script – all directly traded at fair prices. They'll enlighten you about the eight main Mangyan tribes and even teach you how to write in Mangyan script. It's in Calapan centre opposite the old town plaza.