This waterfall drops 30m from a forested ravine into splash pools off the main Puerto Galera–Calapan road, 13km out of town, then flows out again in another series of falls. It gets busy at weekends, so go during the week when crowds are more moderate. Jeepneys headed for Calapan will drop you here (P25, 30 minutes).

Can be combined with a trip to Tukuran Falls.