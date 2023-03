With vendors scattered about, these falls aren't quite idyllic but they are nonetheless refreshing and you can scramble up the rocks for some modest (3m) cliff jumps. The falls are signposted along the National Hwy in Aninuan village. From the highway it's about 1km to the parking area, then a 15-minute walk to the falls (slippery when wet, easy at other times). A guide (P100) is optional.