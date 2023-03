Much less touristy than the area's famous Tamaraw Falls, Talipanan Falls is a short walk from the village of Talipanan. Hire a Mangyan guide (P200) in the Iraya-Mangyan village just off the main road in Talipanan. From here a track behind the school winds for about 30 minutes uphill and through forest to the swimmable, two-tiered falls. Early in the morning you stand a good chance of seeing monkeys.