Kalibo
The capital of Aklan Province, Kalibo is primarily an alternative port of entry to Boracay and the site of the granddaddy of all Philippine festivals, the raucous Ati-Atihan Festival in January. At other times of the year it’s a fairly typical loud and congested Philippine provincial city draped in spaghetti-like electrical lines.
Aklan was settled in 1213 by Malay settlers from Borneo. The local dialect is Aklanon. It's one of the Philippine's youngest provinces, having broken away from neighbouring Capiz in 1956.
Bakhawan EcoPark
Five minutes from town in New Buswang (P20 per person by tricycle), this 120-hectare park is the base for a mangrove reforestation project begun in the…
Museo It Akean
This little downtown museum, in a nicely restored school building between the market and Pastrana Park, offers a rare look at Aklan history, culture and…