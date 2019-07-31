Bicol

Bicol is famous among Filipinos for its spicy food, while among travellers it's best known for its active volcanoes and the whale sharks of Donsol. But there's quite a bit more to this less-travelled region: explore barely visited beaches, island-hop on a bangka and experience some of the most unusual and exuberant festivals in the country.

Explore Bicol

  • L

    Ligñon Hill Nature Park

    For one of the best panoramic views of brooding Mt Mayon and the city, head up Ligñon Hill. It’s a steep, but paved, 20-minute walk up the hill; tricycles…

  • D

    Daraga Church

    Set on a hill splendidly overlooking Mt Mayon is the baroque-style Nuestra Senora de la Porteria church in Daraga, constructed completely from volcanic…

  • H

    Hoyop-Hoyopan Cave

    Pottery dating from 200 BC to AD 900 has been found in this easily accessed limestone cave, set on a quiet hillside above a pretty rural valley. Guides…

  • B

    Bulusan Volcano National Park

    About 16km southwest of Barcelona is Bulusan Volcano National Park. Just inside the park, Bulusan Lake is a popular picnic spot, and there’s a 1.8km…

  • S

    Sleeping Lion Hill

    The view that holds everyone’s attention in Legazpi is of Mt Mayon, but there’s another beautiful panorama many visitors miss: the pretty port of Legazpi…

  • C

    Cagsawa Church & Ruins

    A couple of kilometres northwest of Daraga is the most classic of Bicol's panoramas: the stand-alone greenery-topped belfry of the sunken Cagsawa Church…

  • M

    Mt Isarog National Park

    From Panicuason (pan-ee-kwa-sone), a steep, half-hour walk along a rough road (passable by some vehicles if it’s very dry) leads to the entrance of Mt…

  • N

    Naga Cathedral

    The 19th-century Naga Cathedral, with its imposing Romanesque facade, is a major city landmark. It's fronted by the equally imposing Porta Mariae, a…

  • C

    Calabidongan Cave

    Located around 3km from Hoyop-Hoyopan Cave, the more challenging Calabidongan Cave (literally, Cave of the Bats) is for more adventurous, confident…

Top attractions

These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Bicol.

  • See

    Ligñon Hill Nature Park

    For one of the best panoramic views of brooding Mt Mayon and the city, head up Ligñon Hill. It’s a steep, but paved, 20-minute walk up the hill; tricycles…

  • See

    Daraga Church

    Set on a hill splendidly overlooking Mt Mayon is the baroque-style Nuestra Senora de la Porteria church in Daraga, constructed completely from volcanic…

  • See

    Hoyop-Hoyopan Cave

    Pottery dating from 200 BC to AD 900 has been found in this easily accessed limestone cave, set on a quiet hillside above a pretty rural valley. Guides…

  • See

    Bulusan Volcano National Park

    About 16km southwest of Barcelona is Bulusan Volcano National Park. Just inside the park, Bulusan Lake is a popular picnic spot, and there’s a 1.8km…

  • See

    Sleeping Lion Hill

    The view that holds everyone’s attention in Legazpi is of Mt Mayon, but there’s another beautiful panorama many visitors miss: the pretty port of Legazpi…

  • See

    Cagsawa Church & Ruins

    A couple of kilometres northwest of Daraga is the most classic of Bicol's panoramas: the stand-alone greenery-topped belfry of the sunken Cagsawa Church…

  • See

    Mt Isarog National Park

    From Panicuason (pan-ee-kwa-sone), a steep, half-hour walk along a rough road (passable by some vehicles if it’s very dry) leads to the entrance of Mt…

  • See

    Naga Cathedral

    The 19th-century Naga Cathedral, with its imposing Romanesque facade, is a major city landmark. It's fronted by the equally imposing Porta Mariae, a…

  • See

    Calabidongan Cave

    Located around 3km from Hoyop-Hoyopan Cave, the more challenging Calabidongan Cave (literally, Cave of the Bats) is for more adventurous, confident…

Guidebooks

Learn more about Bicol

Uncover the heart of travel and be inspired to see new sights with one of Lonely Planet’s in-depth, award-winning guidebooks.