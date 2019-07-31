For one of the best panoramic views of brooding Mt Mayon and the city, head up Ligñon Hill. It’s a steep, but paved, 20-minute walk up the hill; tricycles…
Bicol
Bicol is famous among Filipinos for its spicy food, while among travellers it's best known for its active volcanoes and the whale sharks of Donsol. But there's quite a bit more to this less-travelled region: explore barely visited beaches, island-hop on a bangka and experience some of the most unusual and exuberant festivals in the country.
Explore Bicol
- LLigñon Hill Nature Park
For one of the best panoramic views of brooding Mt Mayon and the city, head up Ligñon Hill. It’s a steep, but paved, 20-minute walk up the hill; tricycles…
- DDaraga Church
Set on a hill splendidly overlooking Mt Mayon is the baroque-style Nuestra Senora de la Porteria church in Daraga, constructed completely from volcanic…
- HHoyop-Hoyopan Cave
Pottery dating from 200 BC to AD 900 has been found in this easily accessed limestone cave, set on a quiet hillside above a pretty rural valley. Guides…
- BBulusan Volcano National Park
About 16km southwest of Barcelona is Bulusan Volcano National Park. Just inside the park, Bulusan Lake is a popular picnic spot, and there’s a 1.8km…
- SSleeping Lion Hill
The view that holds everyone’s attention in Legazpi is of Mt Mayon, but there’s another beautiful panorama many visitors miss: the pretty port of Legazpi…
- CCagsawa Church & Ruins
A couple of kilometres northwest of Daraga is the most classic of Bicol's panoramas: the stand-alone greenery-topped belfry of the sunken Cagsawa Church…
- MMt Isarog National Park
From Panicuason (pan-ee-kwa-sone), a steep, half-hour walk along a rough road (passable by some vehicles if it’s very dry) leads to the entrance of Mt…
- NNaga Cathedral
The 19th-century Naga Cathedral, with its imposing Romanesque facade, is a major city landmark. It's fronted by the equally imposing Porta Mariae, a…
- CCalabidongan Cave
Located around 3km from Hoyop-Hoyopan Cave, the more challenging Calabidongan Cave (literally, Cave of the Bats) is for more adventurous, confident…
