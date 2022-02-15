A road leads up to a trail where it's an easy five-minute walk to views over rocky beach and the endless, green Vayang Rolling Hills. If the weather is…
Batanes
At the far northern reach of the Philippines, Batanes is a group of 10 islands floating off the corner of the map near Taiwan. Only three of these specks are permanently inhabited: the main island, Batan; tradition-rich Sabtang; and remote Itbayat. Island landscapes alternate between greenery-clad extinct volcanoes, rugged cliffs, rolling hills, verdant pastureland and turquoise-wave-fringed white slivers of beach.
Batanes gets battered by typhoons on a regular basis. The locals, most of whom are of indigenous Ivatan stock and converse in Ivatan, build their houses to be typhoon-tough, positioned slightly underground with metre-thick limestone walls and bushy roofs made of cogon grass.
You may notice the wig-like headpiece that increasingly few Ivatan women wear; it is called a vakul, and it's made from abaca and the fibre of the voyavoy palm, found only in Batanes. The men wear a kanayi (vest made from voyavoy). Both protect the wearer from the sun and rain.
Explore Batanes
Top attractions
These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Batanes.
See
Vayang Rolling Hills
A road leads up to a trail where it's an easy five-minute walk to views over rocky beach and the endless, green Vayang Rolling Hills. If the weather is…
See
House of Dakay
Ivana is home to the Unesco-listed House of Dakay (1877), the oldest stone house in the Batanes.
See
Dipnaysupuan Tunnels
The Dipnaysupuan Tunnels were built deep into the rock face by the occupying Japanese during WWII using forced local labour; you can explore the tunnels…
See
PAGASA Weather Station
From Basco it’s a 1½-hour walk, a tough 30-minute bike ride or an easy tricycle jaunt up to Radar Tukon, a weather station on a hilltop with great 360…
See
Tukon Chapel
Tukon Chapel is an appealing stone church built by the Abad family for their daughter's wedding in 2008; it's a 1¼-hour uphill hike southeast of Basco.
See
Valugan Boulder Beach
This sacred fishing port for Barangay San Joaquin is a beach made up of exercise-ball-sized boulders.
See
Basco Lighthouse
Basco Lighthouse is 1.2km north of Basco. Climbing it will give you stellar views of the coast.
See
Spring of Youth
A refreshing spring and pool that's a 20-minute walk from the fishing village of Diura.
See
White Beach
A secluded cove that's safe for swimming, located just south of Mahatao.
