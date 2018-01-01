Welcome to Trujillo
The behemoth Chimú capital of Chan Chan is nearby. It was the largest pre-Columbian city in the Americas, making it the top attraction in the region. Other Chimú sites bake in the surrounding desert, among them the immense and suitably impressive Moche Huacas del Sol y de la Luna (Temples of the Sun and Moon), which date back 1500 years.
Beachbums may consider staying in the laid-back surfer village of Huanchaco, just 20 minutes up the road.
Top experiences in Trujillo
Trujillo activities
Archeological Tour from Trujillo: Chan Chan, Huanchaco, Sun and Moon Temples, and Dragon Temple
Your day trip from Trujillo starts with hotel pickup for the 15-minute drive south of town to the Temple of the Sun (Huaca del Sol) and Temple of the Moon (Huaca de la Luna), collectively known as the Temples of Moche (Huacas de Moche). When you arrive, you'll learn about the Moche people, the civilization that inhabited northern Peru from the 1st to 8th centuries and built the two temples you have come to see. Explore the site with your guide, enjoying close-up views of both temples and learning about their history and significance. Built out of adobe brick, both the Sun and Moon temples played important roles in the life of the Moche; archeologists think that the stepped Temple of the Sun was used for administrative and military purposes, while the terraced Temple of the Moon provided religious and ceremonial functions. Admire the impressive frescoes that adorn the walls of the Temple of the Moon, and marvel at the size of the Temple of the Sun, which is the bigger of the two.Next, continue your day trip to Huaco el Dragon, the Temple of the Dragon, also known as Huaco del Arco Iris, or Temple of the Rainbow. As you enter the site, you’ll be transitioning from the Moche to the Chimú, a civilization that developed in northern Peru around 900 AD, after the Moche died out, and inhabited the region until the Incas came in the 1400s. With your guide, admire the adobe pyramid’s intricate frieze detailing before leaving for your next destination, Huanchaco, about a 20-minute drive west.Located on the coast, Huanchaco is a fishing village and beach town known for its caballitos de totora (little reed horses), small boats made out of reed that have been used by fishermen in Peru for 3,000 years. Learn about their interesting history from your guide (there is some debate that these tiny watercraft — ridden like a horse — constituted the first form of riding waves, aka surfing), and then have lunch at a local seafood restaurant. After lunch, head to your last stop of the day, the former Chimú capital of Chan Chan. This World Heritage-listed ancient city is South America’s largest pre-Columbian city and was the center of Chimú politics and culture from approximately 900 to 1470, when it was conquered by the Incan Empire. Tour the 7-square-mile (18-sq-km) archeological site with your guide, checking out its shrines, cemeteries, barns, reservoirs and ceremonial plazas. Learn about its structure of adobe brick and mud; marvel at its expansive, walled design; and visit the Nik-An Palace, a complex that features ceremonial courtyards and walls adorned with friezes. Your day trip ends with hotel drop-off in Trujillo.
Trujillo Combo Tour: Temple of the Dragon, Chan Chan and Huanchaco
After hotel pickup in Trujillo, your tour starts at Huaco el Dragon, the Temple of the Dragon — also known as Huaco del Arco Iris, or Temple of the Rainbow — just a 10-minute drive from central Trujillo. Built for religious and ceremonial purposes by the Chimú people, who lived in northern Peru from about 900 AD to the 1400s, the adobe pyramid is known for its intricate frieze murals. With your guide, walk around the temple and learn a bit about the history of and theories behind the site — the temple features carvings of a dragon (hence its name), and it’s believed that the temple was used during rituals to honor the rainbow (hence its other name). Continue your tour to your next site, the former Chimú capital of Chan Chan. This UNESCO World Heritage site is the largest pre-Columbian city in South America and was the center of Chimú culture and politics from approximately 900 to 1470, when the Incan Empire arrived and conquered the city. Explore the 7-square-mile (18-sq-km) archeological site with your guide, touring its array of shrines, cemeteries, reservoirs and ceremonial plazas. Learn about its structure — made from adobe brick and mud — and marvel at its expansive, walled design. You’ll visit one of the main features, Nik-An Palace, a complex that features ceremonial courtyards and walls adorned with friezes. Next, head about 15 minutes to Huanchaco, a fishing village and beach town known for its caballitos de totora (little reed horses), small boats made out of reed that have been used by Peruvian fisherman for 3,000 years. While you admire their interesting design, hear about their history and modern-day use from your guide.Your tour ends with hotel drop-off in Trujillo.
Private Combo Tour: Trujillo Sightseeing, Archeology Museum, Temples of the Sun and Moon, Huanchaco and Chan Chan
After hotel pickup, your full-day tour of Trujillo and its surrounding attractions starts with a private city sightseeing tour. Head to the Urquiaga-Calonge House, a colonial mansion now owned by the Central Reserve Bank of Peru, and then enjoy a panoramic driving tour to see city sights like Belem Church, Baanante House and the Central Market. While you drive, listen to commentary from your private guide about the city’s history and architecture. Next, visit the National University of Trujillo Museum of Archeology, Anthropology and History (Museo de Arqueología, Antropología e Historia de la Universidad Nacional de Trujillo). With your guide, tour the museum to discover its collection of jewelry, ceramics, mosaics and other artifacts from Peru’s pre-Hispanic cultures such as the Chimú and the Moche. Then return to your vehicle to continue your tour, passing by sights like San Lorenzo Church, El Carmen Church, Campana House, the Superior Court, La Merced Church and Plazuela El Recreo.When the sightseeing tour ends, head about 15 minutes south of town to the Temple of the Sun (Huaca del Sol) and Temple of the Moon (Huaca de la Luna), collectively known as the Temples of Moche (Huacas de Moche). Built out of adobe brick by the Moche, the civilization that inhabited northern Peru from the 1st to 8th centuries, the temples served as military, religious and ceremonial centers. Explore the site with your guide, enjoying views of both temples and learning about their history and significance. Admire the impressive frescoes that adorn the walls of the Temple of the Moon, and marvel at the size of the Temple of the Sun, which is the bigger of the two.Next, continue your day trip to Huanchaco, a fishing village and beach town known for its caballitos de totora (little reed horses), small boats made out of reed that have been used by fishermen in Peru for 3,000 years. Learn about their history and interesting design, and then have lunch at a local seafood restaurant. Lastly, head to your final stop of the day, Chan Chan, the ancient capital of the Chimú people, who inhabited northern Peru after the Moche. This World Heritage site is South America’s largest pre-Columbian city and was the center of Chimú life from approximately 900 to 1470, when it was conquered by the Incas. Tour the 7-square-mile (18-sq-km) archeological site with your guide, admiring its shrines, burial sites, reservoirs and plazas. Learn about its structure of adobe brick and mud, and visit the Nik-An Palace, a complex that features ceremonial courtyards and walls adorned with friezes. Your tour ends with hotel drop-off in Trujillo.
