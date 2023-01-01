Museo de la Nación

Lima

In a brutalist concrete tower, this museum provides a cursory overview of Peru’s civilizations, from Chavín stone carvings and the knotted-rope quipus (used for record-keeping) of the Incas to colonial artifacts. One must-see is the permanent exhibit Yuyanapaq. Quechua for ‘to remember,’ it's a moving photographic tribute to the Internal Conflict (1980–2000), created by Peru’s Truth & Reconciliation Commission in 2003.

From San Isidro, you can catch one of the many buses or combis (minibuses) heading east along Av Javier Prado Este toward La Molina.

