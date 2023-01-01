Espacio Fundacion Telefonica

This cultural center focuses on the arts, particularly technology and digital formats. Though it's part of the largest Spanish multinational and housed on the ground level of the corporate building, Espacio is a non-profit that brings some of the most forward-thinking artists (national and international) to the forefront. Entry to exhibits, screenings, lectures and audio performances is free; frequent classes, ranging from animation to how to organize cultural events, have varying costs – see the website for what's coming up.