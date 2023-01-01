An ambitious state project to preserve the memory of victims of violence during Peru's tumultuous period from 1980 to 2000. This new postmodernist museum features exhibits reflecting on events and commemorating victims, aiming to help Peruvians heal and embrace a strong stance on human rights. It's directed especially at younger generations that didn't experience the period, but will prove fascinating to history-obsessed non-nationals as well. Information is in Spanish only.
Lugar de la Memoria
Lima
