Fortaleza del Real Felipe

In the 1820s the Spanish royalists made their last stand during the battle for independence at this historic fort, which was built in 1747 to guard against pirates. It still houses a small military contingent. Visits are by guided tours in Spanish only.

On the western flank of the fort, don’t miss an opportunity to stroll through the truly bizarre Parque Tématico de la Policía (Police Park), a nicely landscaped garden that is dotted with police tanks and life-size statues of police in riot gear – a perfect place for those surreal family vacation photos.

Note that the nearby dock area is quite a rough neighborhood; travel by taxi.