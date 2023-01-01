John Lennon Memorial

Sculpture artist Fredy Luque, a native of southern Peru’s city of Arequipa, helped bring a touch of The Beatles to Lima when his statue of rock legend John Lennon was unveiled in 2007 to commemorate the band’s 50-year anniversary. Located next to the San Miguel skatepark along the district’s section of the Costa Verde (along Av Bertolotto), a long-haired statue of the English singer-songwriter is depicted cradling a guitar; a sweet memorial to a fallen star, though out of place.