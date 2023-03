About half-a-dozen blocks west of the Plaza San Martín, on a traffic-choked thoroughfare, you'll find the Museo de la Cultura Peruana, a repository of Peruvian folk art. The collection, consisting of elaborate retablos (religious dioramas) from Ayacucho, historic pottery from Puno and works in feathers from the Amazon, is displayed in a building whose exterior facade is inspired by pre-Columbian architecture.