Iglesia de San Agustín

This church has an elaborate churrigueresque facade (completed in 1720), replete with stone carvings of angels, flowers, fruit and, of course, St Augustine. The interiors are drab, but the church is home to a curious woodcarving called La Muerte (Death) by 18th-century sculptor Baltazar Gavilán. As one (probably fictional) story goes, Gavilán died in a state of madness after viewing his own chilling sculpture in the middle of the night. The piece sometimes travels, so call ahead.

Be aware that limited opening hours can make the church a challenge to visit.