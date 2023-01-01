The site of Puruchuco hit the news in 2002 when about 2000 well-preserved mummy bundles were unearthed from the enormous Inca cemetery. It’s one of the biggest finds of its kind, and the multitude of grave goods included a number of well-preserved quipu (knotted ropes that the Inca used as a system of record-keeping). The site has a highly reconstructed chief’s house, with one room identified as a guinea-pig ranch.

Situated amid the shantytown of Túpac Amaru, Puruchuco is 13km from Central Lima. It is best to take a taxi, S35 (S35 one way). A signpost on the highway marks the turn-off, and from here it is several hundred meters along a road to the right.