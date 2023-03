This 409m-high hill to the northeast of Lima Centro has a mirador (lookout) at its crown, with views of Lima stretching off to the Pacific (in winter expect to see nothing but fog). A huge cross, built in 1928 and illuminated at night, is a Lima landmark and the object of pilgrimages during Semana Santa (Holy Week) and the first Sunday in May. There is a small free museum.

Due to a fatal bus accident, tour buses and taxis no longer visit the summit.