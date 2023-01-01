During the 17th century, the heart of Lima was ringed by a muralla (city wall), much of which was torn down in the 1870s as the city expanded. However, you can view a set of excavated remains at the Parque de la Muralla, where, in addition to the wall, a small on-site museum (with erratic hours) details the development of the city and holds a few objects.

The park features a bronze statue of Francisco Pizarro created by American sculptor Ramsey MacDonald in the early 20th century. The figure once commanded center stage at the Plaza de Armas, but over the years has been displaced as attitudes toward Pizarro have grown critical. The best part: the figure isn’t even Pizarro – it’s an anonymous conquistador of the sculptor’s invention. MacDonald made three copies of the statue. One was erected in the US; the other in Spain. The third was donated to the city of Lima after the artist’s death in 1934 (and after Mexico rejected it). So now, Pizarro – or, more accurately, his proxy – sits at the edge of this park, a silent witness to a daily parade of amorous Peruvian teens.