Museo de la Coca y Costumbres

Tiny and quirky, this museum offers lots of interesting information – historical, medicinal, cultural – about the coca plant and its many uses. Presentation isn’t that interesting, though: reams of text (in English only) are stuck to the wall and interspersed with photographs and old Coca-Cola ads. The display of traditional costumes is what makes a visit here worthwhile.

Though the relation between traditional dress and coca is unfathomable, it’s a boon for making sense of the costumes worn in street parades.