Puno

Reed boat on Lake Titicaca.

With a regal plaza, concrete-block buildings and crumbling bricks that blend into the hills, Puno has its share of both grit and cheer. It serves as the jumping-off point for Lake Titicaca and is a convenient stop for those traveling between Cuzco and La Paz. But it may just capture your heart with its own rackety charm.

  Yavari

    Yavari

    Puno

    The oldest steamship on Lake Titicaca, the famed Yavari has turned from British gunship to a museum and recommended bed and breakfast, with bunk-bed…

  Museo de la Coca y Costumbres

    Museo de la Coca y Costumbres

    Puno

    Tiny and quirky, this museum offers lots of interesting information – historical, medicinal, cultural – about the coca plant and its many uses…

  Museo Carlos Dreyer

    Museo Carlos Dreyer

    Puno

    This small museum houses a fascinating collection of Puno-related archaeological artifacts and art from pre-Inca, Inca, colonial and the Republic periods…

  El Arco Deustua

    El Arco Deustua

    Puno

    A fairly simple arch jazzed up with adornments makes for a tourist attraction in Puno. El Arco Deustua dates from 1847 and was a tribute to those who…

  Catedral de Puno

    Catedral de Puno

    Puno

    Puno’s baroque cathedral, on the western flank of the Plaza de Armas, was completed in 1757. The interior is more spartan than you’d expect from the well…

  Casa del Corregidor

    Casa del Corregidor

    Puno

    An attraction in its own right, this 17th-century house is one of Puno’s oldest residences. A former community center, it now houses a small fair-trade…

