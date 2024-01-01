Catedral de Puno

Puno

LoginSave

Puno’s baroque cathedral, on the western flank of the Plaza de Armas, was completed in 1757. The interior is more spartan than you’d expect from the well-sculpted facade, except for the silver-plated altar, which, following a 1964 visit by Pope Paul VI, has a Vatican flag placed to its right.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • nScenery when walking around Amantaní­ Island on Lake Titicaca on the border between Peru and Bolivia in South America.

    Isla Amantaní

    24.67 MILES

    Of the small remote islands dotted around Lake Titicaca, Isla Amantaní is the least visited. Its population is just 4000, is a few kilometers north of the…

  • Islas Uros

    Islas Uros

    3.93 MILES

    These human-made islands constructed from reeds are a fascinating half-day trip from Puno. Each islet is home to between one and ten Uros families, who…

  • Isla Taquile

    Isla Taquile

    23.01 MILES

    Miniscule Taquile may be only 7-sq-km, with a population of merely 2000 people, but this island has a distinct culture famous for its colorful textiles…

  • Sillustani

    Sillustani

    13.35 MILES

    Sitting on rolling hills on the Lago Umayo peninsula, the chullpas (funerary towers) of Sillustani stand out for miles against a desolate altiplano…

  • Cutimbo

    Cutimbo

    14.33 MILES

    Just over 20km from Puno, this dramatic site has an extraordinary position upon a table-topped volcanic hill surrounded by a fertile plain. Its modest…

  • Museo Carlos Dreyer

    Museo Carlos Dreyer

    0.04 MILES

    This small museum houses a fascinating collection of Puno-related archaeological artifacts and art from pre-Inca, Inca, colonial and the Republic periods…

  • Casa del Corregidor

    Casa del Corregidor

    0.03 MILES

    An attraction in its own right, this 17th-century house is one of Puno’s oldest residences. A former community center, it now houses a small fair-trade…

  • Yavari

    Yavari

    1.95 MILES

    The oldest steamship on Lake Titicaca, the famed Yavari has turned from British gunship to a museum and recommended bed and breakfast, with bunk-bed…

View more attractions

Nearby Puno attractions

1. Casa del Corregidor

0.03 MILES

An attraction in its own right, this 17th-century house is one of Puno’s oldest residences. A former community center, it now houses a small fair-trade…

2. Museo Carlos Dreyer

0.04 MILES

This small museum houses a fascinating collection of Puno-related archaeological artifacts and art from pre-Inca, Inca, colonial and the Republic periods…

3. Museo de la Coca y Costumbres

0.09 MILES

Tiny and quirky, this museum offers lots of interesting information – historical, medicinal, cultural – about the coca plant and its many uses…

4. El Arco Deustua

0.43 MILES

A fairly simple arch jazzed up with adornments makes for a tourist attraction in Puno. El Arco Deustua dates from 1847 and was a tribute to those who…

5. Yavari

1.95 MILES

The oldest steamship on Lake Titicaca, the famed Yavari has turned from British gunship to a museum and recommended bed and breakfast, with bunk-bed…

6. Islas Uros

3.93 MILES

These human-made islands constructed from reeds are a fascinating half-day trip from Puno. Each islet is home to between one and ten Uros families, who…

7. Templo de la Fertilidad

10.01 MILES

Chucuito’s principal attraction is the Templo de la Fertilidad. Its dusty grounds are scattered with large stone phalluses, some up to 1.2m in length…

8. Sillustani

13.35 MILES

Sitting on rolling hills on the Lago Umayo peninsula, the chullpas (funerary towers) of Sillustani stand out for miles against a desolate altiplano…