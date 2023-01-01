Islas Uros

These human-made islands constructed from reeds are a fascinating half-day trip from Puno. Each islet is home to between one and ten Uros families, who fashion the buoyant totora reeds into huts, boats and even play equipment. Lying just 5km east of Puno, they are the most visited site of Lake Titicaca but still a highlight of the region.

The islands are constructed from many layers of the totora, which are constantly replenished from the top as they rot from the bottom, so the ground is always soft and springy. (Be careful not to put your foot through any rotten sections!)