Isla Taquile

Miniscule Taquile may be only 7-sq-km, with a population of merely 2000 people, but this island has a distinct culture famous for its colorful textiles. Beautiful landscapes of hills, stone archways and, of course, the blue lake, reveal themselves at every turn. You can pass through in a day or take your time and visit interesting sights with a host family, such as monuments to Pachamama (Mother Earth), which are especially fascinating during Taquile's wild festivals.