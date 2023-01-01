A demonstration of the Incas’ mastery over their environment, this extensive Inca site consists of some impressive terracing at the head of a small valley with an ingenious irrigation system. It’s about 30km from Cuzco, just before Oropesa.

Take any Urcos-bound bus from opposite the hospital in Av de la Cultura in Cuzco, or a colectivo from Av Huascar 28, and ask to be let off at the Tipón turnoff (40 minutes). A steep dirt road from the turnoff climbs the 4km to the ruins. You can also contract a taxi tour from Cuzco to drive you into the ruins, wait and bring you back.

Admission is with the boleto turístico tourist card only, which is valid for 10 days and covers 16 other sites in the region.