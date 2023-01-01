Meaning ‘the Place of the Flea,’ Piquillacta is the only major pre-Inca ruin in the area. Built around AD 1100 by the Wari culture, it’s a large ceremonial center of crumbling two-story buildings, all with entrances that are strategically located on the upper floor, surrounded by a defensive wall. The stonework here is much cruder than that of the Incas, and the floors and walls were paved with slabs of white gypsum, of which you can still see traces.

Admission is with the boleto turístico ticket only, which is valid for 10 days and covers 16 other sites in the region.