Rumicolca

Cuzco & the Sacred Valley

The huge Inca gate of Rumicolca is built on Wari foundations. The cruder Wari stonework contrasts with the Inca blocks. It’s interesting to see indigenous people working with the mud that surrounds the area’s swampy lakes – the manufacture of adobe (mud bricks) is one of the main industries of this area.

