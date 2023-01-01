Iglesia de San Pedro

Dating from the 17th century, this Jesuit church houses many carvings and paintings, including a canvas of the Immaculate Conception attributed to Esteban Murillo. There are reportedly many gold and silver treasures locked in the church. Is the rumor true or not? All we can tell you is that the 24-hour guards (all villagers) take their job very seriously.

Admission is with the Ruta del Barrocco Andino, with tickets available from any of the churches on the route, which also includes the Capilla de la Vírgen Purificada in Canincunca and the Templo San Juan Bautista in Huaro.