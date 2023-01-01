A dramatic hilltop testament to both the power of the pre-Inca peoples and the extent to which their cultures are barely known about. The buildings here, of which there are many, are two or three tiers high, and bear certain similarities to those of the Yarowilka culture found near Tantamayo. It is thought the circular structures were storehouses, and the rectangular ones were used for sleeping. The view from here is superb too.

With no Google Maps pinpoint, no real online information and no on-site noticeboards, it is up to the observer to intuit what Yanamarca, up a twisting dead-end track from Tarma at well over 4000m altitude, was really all about.

Vehicles make the journey up from Tarma from besides Hacienda La Florida. Alternatively, get transport to the village to Pilcoy, just beyond Acobamba, and walk up (three hours).