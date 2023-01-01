This huge limestone cave ranks among Peru’s largest subterranean systems. A proper descent into the Gruta de Huagapo requires caving equipment and experience: tourist facilities consist only of a few ropes. The cave contains waterfalls, squeezes and underwater sections (scuba equipment required). It is possible to enter the cave for a short distance, but you soon need technical gear. It's about 28km up on the way to San Pedro (just past the village of Palcomayo).