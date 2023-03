Peaceful San Pedro, some 40km into the hills from Tarma, is the production center for the country’s finest tapices (tapestries). Most of the village is involved in making these high-quality and highly regarded woven wall hangings, depicting moving scenes from rural Peruvian life. You can watch locals weaving in workshops round the Plaza de Armas: it’s one of Peru’s best opportunities for witnessing handicraft production – and purchasing the results.