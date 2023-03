This small lakeside resort offers restaurants, rowboats and fishing. A boat ride around the lake will cost S5 to S10 per passenger (depending on how many passengers there are). There are ducks and gulls, and you can stop at Isla del Amor – a tiny artificial island. The lake is 4km outside Jauja; a mototaxi here costs S4.

The action gets going on weekends and holidays when locals rock up to boisterously enjoy the lakeside restaurants.