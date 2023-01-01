Cochas Grande & Cochas Chico

These two villages on the east side of the valley, sometimes referred to jointly as Cochas, are the major production centers for the incised gourds that have made the district famous. Oddly enough, the gourds are grown mainly on the coast, in the Chiclayo and Ica areas. Once transported into the highlands, they are dried and scorched, then decorated using woodworking tools. Gourd carving can be seen at various houses here, mostly in Cochas Grande (the upper village).