Laguna Ñahuimpuquio

Hemmed in by mountains, this body of water offers restaurants and boat rides. From the east shore a path climbs to a ridge for great valley views and the ruins of Arwaturo, constructed to maximize illumination by the sun’s rays. The overall experience of visiting this lake is pretty special, and one of the recommended activities in the Río Mantaro Valley. It's located above the village of Ahuac, with the lake revealing itself after about 2km along a pretty track.

Ahuac can be visited by taking a derecha (west) bus to Chupaca from Huancayo, where other vehicles run to Ahuac. In Ahuac, it may be quicker to hike the last 2km of track to the lake rather than waiting for a minibus.