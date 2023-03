There are many impressive waterfalls around San Ramón, but this 35m cascade is the most visited. El Tirol crashes down 5km east of San Ramón off the La Merced road. You can take a taxi the first 2km; the last 3km is along shady forest paths and streams.

Off the Pichanaqui road, beyond La Merced at Puente Yurinaki, are the higher waterfalls of Catarata Velo de la Novia and Catarata Bayoz. Agencies in La Merced or Tarma arrange tours to all three falls.