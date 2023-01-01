Museo de la Memoria

Ayacucho’s most haunting museum, remembers the impact the Sendero Luminoso (Shining Path) had on Peru in the city that was most deeply affected by the conflict. Its simple displays (in Spanish) are moving: there are eyewitness accounts of the horrors that occurred and a particularly poignant montage of photos by mothers whose children were killed in the fighting.

Some of the mothers still staff the museum, and may talk to you about this terrible time, if your Spanish is up to it. Donations are gratefully accepted. The museum is located 1.5km northwest of the city center.