This captivating little museum is really part art gallery and part an explanation of the process of retablo making. Retablos, ornamental, originally religious dioramas, are notoriously complex, as is demonstrated here, and often contain hundreds of human and animal figures. Joaquín Lopez Antay was Ayacucho's most famous retablo maker and many of his creations are displayed here.

Ask about retablo-making classes, which run if there is sufficient interest.