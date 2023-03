A huge monument and tiny museum mark the site of the Battle of Ayacucho (1824) above Quinua – a small pueblo (town) once famous for marking the end of colonialism in Peru and now known for its unique ceramic handicrafts.

Colectivos (shared transportation) and combis (minibuses) go to Quinua (S3.50, one hour) via the Wari ruins from the bus stop on Pasaje Flores in Ayacucho.