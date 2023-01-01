Museo Arqueológico Hipólito Unanue

Wari ceramics make up most of the small exhibition here, along with relics from the region’s other various civilizations. The museum buildings are set in a botanical garden in the Centro Cultural Simón Bolívar at the university, located more than 1km north of the city center along Independencia – you can’t miss it. While there, visit the university library for a free exhibition of mummies, skulls and other niceties.

The best time to visit the museum is in the morning: afternoon hours aren’t always adhered to.