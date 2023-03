This museum in the Casona Vivanco, a gorgeous 16th-century mansion, houses maps and military paraphernalia from the period of its namesake, a local man who commanded Peruvian troops during the War of the Pacific (1879–83) against Chile. Displays also include intriguing retablos (ornamental religious dioramas) and colonial art: check out the painting of the Last Supper – complete with cuy (guinea pig)!