Welcome to Paraguay
Paraguay is a country of remarkable contrasts: it's rustic and sophisticated; it's extremely poor and obscenely wealthy; it boasts exotic natural reserves and massive human-made dams; it is a place where horses and carts pull up alongside Mercedes-Benz vehicles, artisans' workshops abut glitzy shopping centers, and Jesuit ruins in rural villages lie just a few kilometers from sophisticated colonial towns. The steamy subtropical Atlantic Forest of the east is a stark contrast to the dry, spiny wilderness of the Chaco, the location of the isolated Mennonite colonies.
Top experiences in Paraguay
Paraguay activities
Asunción Private Sightseeing Tour of Paraguay Capital
Walk through the main streets visiting the National Pantheon of Heroes, designed by Italian architect Alejandro Ravizza in collaboration with the builder Giacomo Colombino, where you'll learn about Paraguay's last 200 years of independence. After 30 minutes, continue the tour, walking along the main street Palma until reaching the old building of the "Cabildo". Here, you get some general information of Paraguayan society. Make your way on foot through the streets towards the new Congress building, and learn about Paraguayan politics, the system of government, composition of political parties and the election system. At 10am, you'll arrive at the esplanade of the Government Palace "Palacio de López", where you'll gain valuable insight into how government affects Paraguayan architecture. Hop inside a car and set off on a sightseeing tour through the neighborhoods of the city. Pass by the popular market "Mercado 4 or Pettirossi". Also, you'll visit the Recoleta Cemetery you'll see the various constructions of the place, myths and legends (20 minutes).At approximately 11:30am, you'll head to the main business area, passing by new shopping centers, banks and modern financial institutions.
3-Day Tour of Iguassu Falls National Park
There's little in the world that compares to the 275 waterfalls that make up Brazil’s stunning Iguassu Falls, which straddles the border of Brazil and Argentina near Paraguay. On this multi-day tour, you'll first see the falls from Brazil, and then head over the border to Argentina for a different perspective.Day 1:After complimentary pickup from the airport, visit the Brazilian side of the falls with your English-speaking guide, and enjoy spectacular views of Devil's Throat, a must-see Iguassu Falls feature on the Brazilian side of the falls. Looming at an altitude of 262 feet (80 meters), Devil's Throat is the largest waterfall in the area. Explore the scenic area by foot and soak in the picturesque tropical atmosphere. After your Iguassu Falls adventure, enjoy a relaxing night’s stay at a 3-star hotel in Foz do Iguaçu.Day 2On your second day, visit the Argentinian side of Iguassu Falls. Cross the Argentina country border and follow a trail approximately 1 mile (1.5 km) to get a close-up look at some of the smaller waterfalls from a different perspective. Then, head up to the top of the majestic falls, where you'll enjoy breathtaking panoramic views of the area stretching all the way to San Martin Island and parts of the Brazilian falls. Day 3:On the last day, you'll be conveniently transported back to the airport to end your tour.
Private Arrival Transfer: Asunción Airport to Hotel
Book this private transfer from Silvio Pettirossi International Airport of Asunción to your hotel in the city and start your holiday or business trip with out stress.This private transfers offers you personalized, punctual, secure and comfortable service 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.
Golden Triangle Tour
At 8 am you will be picked up at your hotel by your private tour guide. At first, this tour takes you to the village of Yaguarón. Here you will visit the famous church of San Buenaventura. Then, after having passed Paraguarí and Piribebuy, you will arrive in Caacupé, the most important pilgrimage site in South America. The day trip continues with the visit of the village of San Bernadino, which was founded in 1881 by Friedrich Nietzsches´ sister, a well-known German writer. The next stop is Areguá, one of the capitals of ceramic art & crafts. The tour finally ends with the visit of Luque a village famous for its jewelry production.
Iguassu Falls All-Inclusive Overnight Tour of the Brazilian Side and Itaipu Dam
Day One:You'll be met at the airport and taken directly to your hotel in Foz do Iguaçu. Then it's off to visit the Brazilian side of Iguassu Falls! Iguassu is taller than Niagara Falls – and twice as wide – and consists of 275 cascading falls spread out over nearly 2 miles (3.2 km) in a horseshoe shape. The average flow of the waterfalls amounts to approximately 2.6 million gallons (10 million liters) of water per second.One of Iguassu’s most famous features, Devil´s Throat is the largest waterfall in the region and is best seen from the Brazilian side. Here, you'll watch as 14 falls drop 350 feet (107 meters) with such force that a 100-foot (30-meter) tall cloud of mist stays permanently suspended overhead. This is the area famous for rainbows, and great photo opportunities abound! You'll then be taken back to your 3-star hotel in Foz do Iguaçu.Day Two:You'll visit Itaipu Dam, which lies on the Paraná River near the border of Brazil and Paraguay and is the largest operational hydroelectric power plant in the world. The Itaipu Dam generates a power of 12,600 megawatts, approximately 25% of the electricity consumed by Brazil and 95% of the energy consumed by Paraguay.In 2009, transmission from the plant seized up, causing a power failure. The entire country of Paraguay and large regions of Brazil, including Rio de Janeiro and São Paulo, suffered a blackout. The power outage lasted approximately two hours and affected more than 50 million people, leading to one of the world's largest blackouts.Your guided sightseeing tour gives you an up-close view of Itaipu Dam and offers you the chance to take some great photos! Your knowledgeable guide will be happy to answer any questions you may have.Please note: The order of your itinerary may change depending on your flight schedule.
Asunción Dinner and Show Experience
Enjoy a perfect night with the best "Asado". The Paraguayan beef is excellent and a variety of cuts are available; Bife de chorizo and tapa cuadril are some of the more popular cuts.The Asado is considered the national dish and also the standard word for barbecue. Consists of beef alongside various other meats which are cooked on a grill called "parrilla" in Spanish or an open fire. The Asado are accompanied by salads and manioc or yuca (it is similar to the potato). The music is the final ingredient for a perfect dinner. With the Paraguayan harp, the national instrument of Paraguay, and with the Spanish guitar, you can hear the different style of music like "polkas" and "Guaranias" sung in Guaraní or a mixture of Guaraní and Spanish.