Iguassu Falls All-Inclusive Overnight Tour of the Brazilian Side and Itaipu Dam

Day One:You'll be met at the airport and taken directly to your hotel in Foz do Iguaçu. Then it's off to visit the Brazilian side of Iguassu Falls! Iguassu is taller than Niagara Falls – and twice as wide – and consists of 275 cascading falls spread out over nearly 2 miles (3.2 km) in a horseshoe shape. The average flow of the waterfalls amounts to approximately 2.6 million gallons (10 million liters) of water per second.One of Iguassu’s most famous features, Devil´s Throat is the largest waterfall in the region and is best seen from the Brazilian side. Here, you'll watch as 14 falls drop 350 feet (107 meters) with such force that a 100-foot (30-meter) tall cloud of mist stays permanently suspended overhead. This is the area famous for rainbows, and great photo opportunities abound! You'll then be taken back to your 3-star hotel in Foz do Iguaçu.Day Two:You'll visit Itaipu Dam, which lies on the Paraná River near the border of Brazil and Paraguay and is the largest operational hydroelectric power plant in the world. The Itaipu Dam generates a power of 12,600 megawatts, approximately 25% of the electricity consumed by Brazil and 95% of the energy consumed by Paraguay.In 2009, transmission from the plant seized up, causing a power failure. The entire country of Paraguay and large regions of Brazil, including Rio de Janeiro and São Paulo, suffered a blackout. The power outage lasted approximately two hours and affected more than 50 million people, leading to one of the world's largest blackouts.Your guided sightseeing tour gives you an up-close view of Itaipu Dam and offers you the chance to take some great photos! Your knowledgeable guide will be happy to answer any questions you may have.Please note: The order of your itinerary may change depending on your flight schedule.