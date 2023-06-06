Shop
© Javier Ghersi / Getty Images
It's hard to get your head around Asunción. At its heart, the city is beautiful and simple, with a sprinkling of original colonial and beaux arts buildings, international cuisine, shady plazas and friendly people. Probe a little deeper, however, and you'll see another side: smart suburbs, ritzy shopping malls and fashionable nightclubs. This is one of South America's greener and more likable capitals, and it doesn't take long to get oriented.
From the center, Av Artigas runs approximately 6km to the Jardín Botánico. The former estate of the ruling López dynasty, it now houses the city zoo, a…
The Asunción–Encarnación railway line was the first in South America. One of the first trains to run the route is on display at the old Estación…
The grand pink Palacio López is the seat of government. During the early years of independence you could be shot for merely looking at the exterior! These…
North of the Plaza de los Héroes near the waterfront is the pink cabildo (colonial town council), which was once the center of government. This…
Just across the street from Palacio López is the Manzana de la Rivera, a complex of nine colorful and restored houses. The oldest is Casa Viola (1750),…
Asunción's most instantly recognizable building, the imposing Panteón de los Héroes protects the remains of Mariscal Francisco Solano López and other key…
The Casa de la Independencia dates from 1772 and is where Paraguay became the first country on the continent to declare its independence in 1811. Rooms…
The headquarters of Conmebol, the South American football confederation, is in Luque, on the road to the airport. It houses an impressive museum depicting…
