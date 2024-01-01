North of the Plaza de los Héroes near the waterfront is the pink cabildo (colonial town council), which was once the center of government. This influential cultural center is a meeting place for bohemian thinkers, hosting regular cultural events and exhibitions by local artists, historians and academics.
Cabildo
Asunción
Contact
Address
Get In Touch
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
29.23 MILES
This 18th-century Franciscan church is a landmark of colonial architecture that is not to be missed. The simple design of the exterior, with its separate…
0.2 MILES
Asunción's most instantly recognizable building, the imposing Panteón de los Héroes protects the remains of Mariscal Francisco Solano López and other key…
0.2 MILES
The Casa de la Independencia dates from 1772 and is where Paraguay became the first country on the continent to declare its independence in 1811. Rooms…
4.65 MILES
Everyone's favorite, Museo del Barro displays everything from modern paintings to pre-Columbian and indigenous crafts, to political caricatures of…
4 MILES
From the center, Av Artigas runs approximately 6km to the Jardín Botánico. The former estate of the ruling López dynasty, it now houses the city zoo, a…
0.29 MILES
The grand pink Palacio López is the seat of government. During the early years of independence you could be shot for merely looking at the exterior! These…
29.2 MILES
In a little colonial house with a pleasant garden, the Museo del Doctor Francia is the house where Paraguay's first president/dictator spent much of his…
7.53 MILES
The headquarters of Conmebol, the South American football confederation, is in Luque, on the road to the airport. It houses an impressive museum depicting…
Nearby Asunción attractions
0.13 MILES
On the eastern side of Plaza Constitución is the unremarkable Catedral Metropolitana, with its equally unremarkable museum.
0.2 MILES
Asunción's most instantly recognizable building, the imposing Panteón de los Héroes protects the remains of Mariscal Francisco Solano López and other key…
0.2 MILES
The Casa de la Independencia dates from 1772 and is where Paraguay became the first country on the continent to declare its independence in 1811. Rooms…
0.29 MILES
The grand pink Palacio López is the seat of government. During the early years of independence you could be shot for merely looking at the exterior! These…
0.31 MILES
Just across the street from Palacio López is the Manzana de la Rivera, a complex of nine colorful and restored houses. The oldest is Casa Viola (1750),…
0.42 MILES
The Asunción–Encarnación railway line was the first in South America. One of the first trains to run the route is on display at the old Estación…
2.89 MILES
This cemetery, 3km east of the center along Av Mariscal López, is a maze of incredible mausoleums as Asunción's wealthy try to do outdo each other in the…
4 MILES
From the center, Av Artigas runs approximately 6km to the Jardín Botánico. The former estate of the ruling López dynasty, it now houses the city zoo, a…