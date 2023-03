The only Jesuit church that still functions for services, San Cosme y Damián is more impressive for its wooden statues than for the church itself, which has been partially destroyed by fire. The stone building is sedate, lacking the ornamentation of Trinidad and the imposing walls of Jesús. Accompaniment by a local, Spanish-speaking guide is obligatory.

Visits include a film about Guaraní cosmology and a show in the planetarium, as well as the opportunity to look at the sun through a helioscope.