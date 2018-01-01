Welcome to The Sepik

The mighty Sepik is one of the great rivers of the world. In serpentine fashion it flows for 1126km through swamplands, tropical rainforests and mountains. However, the Sepik is more than just a river – it’s also a repository of complex cultures, a place where some men have crocodile skin while others place masks on yams in celebration, where mysterious rituals live on in haus tambarans (spirit houses) and master carvers still create the most potent art in the Pacific.

Read More