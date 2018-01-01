Rabaul Package

Day 1: Today as you arrive in Rabaul, you will be met and greeted at the airport by one of our representatives. From the airport, you will make your way straight to Kokopo to enjoy a late lunch before exploring the city. This morning we will visit Namanula Hill.Once we have had lunch, we will head back to Rabaul up to the Volcanological Observatory that offers an incredible view of the town, volcanoes, and beautiful harbour. From the observatory, we will go straight to one of Rabaul's most famous sites, Mt Tavurvur. Here we will visit the hot springs and the sulphurous steam points. We will then make our way to the old Rabaul airport to the World War Two Japanese plane wrecks. From here we will take a peek at Matupit Island. The island was devastated by the last Tavurvur eruption, as was the rest of the town, however, the island has been struggling to make a comeback ever since. We will then head back to the guest house for the evening.Day 2: Today we will visit many popular and historical sites in the town of Rabaul. You will see Admiral Yamamoto's command bunker, Vanuakanau wartime airstrip this morning in addition to two great lookout points over the town and river valley. We will then make our way to the Bitapaka War Cemetary before stopping at the Kokopo market. We will then head back to the hotel for lunch. After lunch, you will be picked up around 1:30pm to begin an afternoon of the history of Kokopo and the province. We will head to the the Kokopo War Museum followed by Queen Emma's steps, the German Cemetary, Vunapope Catholic Mission, and then the Kokopo lookout. We will then head back to the guest house for the evening. Day 3: Today is exciting as we get to go on a boat cruise! This morning you will hop on a boat that will take you around the base of Mount Tavurvur and Vulcan. Although we do not hike Mt Tavurvur because of the obvious risk, we can help you arrange to do so with reliable guides. The tour will end late this afternoon and we will each lunch en route. You will have the evening to rest and relax at the lodge. Day 4: Today will make our way to Tolai Village where we will spend the entire day. The Tolai people are generally the people of the Rabaul/Kokopo area. Today includes a village study, cultural performances, and a Sing Sing. As we arrive, we will be greeted with a special dance by the Tolai young people. We will enjoy the village festivities and interactions with the locals today before heading to the airport for your flight back to Port Moresby or elsewhere. End of services