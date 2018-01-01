Welcome to New Ireland Province
For fans of traditional cultures, New Ireland is an unmissable destination. In the rugged south is the spiritual home of Tumbuan culture. The north is home to Malagan, while Kabai culture dominates in the central areas.
And there’s the wonderfully down-to-earth, unfussy atmosphere. New Ireland is far less developed than New Britain. Once you cross St Georges Channel, which separates the islands, you’ll notice the laid-back vibe, the more sedate pace of life and a greater emphasis on the old ways. Outside Kavieng and Namatanai, the only towns of consequence, there are coastal communities on each side of the island but no real settlements bigger than a trade store or two.
The good thing is that you can mix slow-paced sun-and-sand holidays with action-packed experiences. For outdoorsy types, the pursuit of choice is scuba diving, on an equal footing with surfing. Kayaking, sport fishing, snorkelling and even cycling (yes!) are available.