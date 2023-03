At the Hacienda San Isidro near Pesé, 23km southwest of Chitré, Varela Hermanos, the country's largest seco (alcoholic drink made from sugarcane) distillery, has been making the nation's favorite tipple, Seco Herrerano, since 1936. It also produces the popular rum Ron Abuelo, with an annual output of more than one million cases. Some four different tours are available, all of which include tastings. Book ahead.